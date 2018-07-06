Number12: 'Anas sued 25 times in aftermath of exposé'

The lawyer for investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has confirmed that his client has been sued 25 times in the aftermath of his exposé on corruption in Ghanaian football titled #Number12
.
Reacting to reports of the latest lawsuit against his client by the spokesperson of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, lawyer Kissi Agyebeng of law firm Cromwell Gray LLP said he was surprised that even more lawsuits had not been filed.
"It is to be expected, I am even surprised that more court suits have not come up as at now. In respect of the judges' scandal three years ago, we received not less than 30 lawsuits but this time we have received 25, a few weeks later we have received 25 lawsuits, now I am counting three lawsuits so far. So, it is to be expected, I am expecting more than this," Mr Agyebeng said in an interview on Joy FM Friday.
"When you do... when you are into investigative journalism and you unearth corruption like this on a scale on which Tiger Eye PI does and Anas Aremeyaw Anas does you should expect a certain reaction and the reaction is that people will sue".
Mr Agyebeng said although Anas was yet to be served with Mr Daara's GH¢20 million lawsuit, he was aware of it through media reports.
Anas and his Tiger Eye PI company are also facing a defamatory lawsuit by former GFA President and FIFA Council member, Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Mr Nyantakyi is seeking a declaration that the visual images of him receiving money contained in Anas’ documentary – Number 12 – shown to the public on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC) is defamatory.
The former football head is also seeking Punitive damages against Anas and Tiger Eye PI for defaming him.
Mr Nyantakyi is also praying the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the video.
The embattled former GFA boss was seen and heard in the undercover investigative piece describing how to make money from a proposed sponsorship deal from a supposed investor.
He also boasted of his relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, suggesting the president and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, were susceptible to bribery, and that the two could be influenced with $5 million and $3 million respectively.
Nyantakyi is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service over a charge of defrauding by false pretence.
Others including interdicted National Sports Authority (NSA) spokesperson Frederica Mensah Davies and GFA Executive Committee member, Nii Komiete Doku have also threatened to sue Anas for portraying them as corrupt in #Number12.