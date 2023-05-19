Neuce Paints inspects progress of work on the renovation of KATH

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 19 - 2023 , 16:16

Neuce Paints Company Limited has promised to assist the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to paint all its residential accommodations and also beautify the walls of the facility.

The company said it would continue to support good causes in the country and lend its support in building a very conducive environment for its business to thrive.

It said the work would be done in phases and over a period of time.

The West Africa Manager of the Company, Jonathan Costa, said this when he together with the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah inspected the progress of work on the renovation of the doctors flats at KATH.

He said Kumasi has been very receptive to the company and that it was right that it also supported some of the institutions within the city.

According to him, it was a result of the good patronage the company was enjoying in Kumasi that it decided to respond to the appeal by the CEO of KATH for support to renovate the buildings at the facility.

Neuce Paints Company Limited has donated over GHC200, 000.00 worth of paints to KATH for the renovation of the doctors flats at Bantama.

Aside from the provision of the paints, the company also provided free consultancy service to the facility as well.

According to Mr Costa, “Neuce does not only sell paints, we provide a service.”

Products

Admittedly, he said the products of the company appeared a bit expensive as compared to the other products on the markets but was quick to add “Neuce paint is a premium product and covers a wider area than the other products on the market.”

He said the products were also long lasting and as such “people tend to save more on the long run.”

Company

Neuce Paints Company Limited is a Portuguese company with a large presence in Africa. It has been operating in Africa for almost two decades and moved to Ghana some nine years ago. Ghana currently serves as its West Africa Regional Office.