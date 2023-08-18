Navy to host maritime defence exhibition

Daily Graphic Aug - 18 - 2023 , 05:36

The Ghana Navy is to host the Third International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC 2023) at Burma Camp, Accra.

The high-profile event, which will feature local and international exhibitors from Tuesday, August 29, to Wednesday, August 30, 2023, is being organised by the Navy in partnership with Great Minds Events LLC.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will launch a National Integrated Maritime Strategy at the same event.

Event

A statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Marteye of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces said IMDEC 2023 would bring together regional and international Chiefs of Naval Staff to address critical issues surrounding maritime security on the continent.

The conference also aims at fostering dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders to sustain a safe and secure maritime domain, focusing on consolidating the gains made in the Gulf of Guinea.

The exhibition, the statement added, would showcase cutting-edge technology in maritime security and come up with resolutions and recommendations to overcome the daunting challenges facing Africa's blue economy.

Defence suppliers

The statement further said that the event would “bring the world's leading defence suppliers to Accra for communication technology, radars, satellite imagery solutions and vessels, among other key solutions vital for strengthening maritime defence capabilities of African Navies”.

“It will host more than 300 attendees from over 70 countries, with more than 12 Chiefs of Navy and over 35 speakers.

“They will brainstorm on new ideas and discuss the roadmap for the future on how to sustain a safe and secure maritime domain.

“The conference agenda includes panel discussions, breakout sessions and extensive site visits, making it the premier strategic gathering for Africa's navies, coast guards, port and coastal authorities, marine police, fisheries, related ministries, oil and gas, and other maritime industries,” it added.