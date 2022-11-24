National Service boss commends Daily Graphic

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, has commended the Daily Graphic for its truthful, accurate and objective reportage over the years which has immensely contributed to national development.
“Therefore, I urge the newspaper to continue to sustain the confidence Ghanaians have in this (Graphic) media organisation in the dissemination of the right forms of news,” he said.
Courtesy call
Mr Antwi made the commendation when a Sub-Editor of the Daily Graphic, Timothy Kwaku Gobah, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra last Monday.
The visit was to enable the sub-editor to acquaint himself with the operations of the NSS, particulary its flagship programmes, which included the 200,000-acre agricultural project at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, the introduction of the metric application into its registration process and many other partnership programmes the scheme had entered into with key stakeholders.
Mr Antwi urged the Daily Graphic to continue to highlight the activities of the NSS to draw the public to its operations, saying “as a newspaper with a national reach, we urge you to throw more light on the scheme’s operations for our mutual benefit”.
“There is a paradigm shift in our operations as a scheme and we expect the Daily Graphic in particular to trumpet our innovative programmes and policies to get the needed attention and support towards the growth of the scheme and the country as a whole,” he said.
Preparatory works
The executive director disclosed that preparatory works, including irrigation of the land, were currently underway to the pave the way for the take-off of the agriculture project, saying “the scheme’s vision is to become the number one state institution to operate the biggest agriculture project in the country”.
He indicated that the NSS looked forward to continuing to receive support and partnership from state-owned institutions such as the Daily Graphic to work towards creating an enabling environment for young people to acquire the needed employable skills.
That, Mr Antwi said, was in line with the scheme’s new mission of “mobilisation and deployment for employment”.
Long-standing relationship
The Volta Regional Director of the scheme, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, in a remark, acknowledged the long-standing relationship between the scheme and the Daily Graphic which had existed for so many years.
While assuring the newspaper of its continuous partnership, he recounted the key role the Daily Graphic continued to play in keeping the public informed about the activities of the scheme through its accurate reportage.
New direction
For his part, Mr Gobah lauded the executive director and his team for introducing various innovative programmes and measures that had given the scheme a new direction in its many years of existence.
He assured Mr Antwi that the Daily Graphic would continue to support the scheme in its operational areas in its quest to educate the youth on the need to render their national service obligations to the country.