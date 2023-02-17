Nana Eyiaba celebrates 40 years as Efutu Queenmother

Festive activities are underway to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the rulership of the Queenmother of Efutu, and Krontihemaa of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Nana Amba Eyiaba I.
The anniversary will be climaxed with a durbar in Efutu, near Cape Coast, tomorrow.
Nana Eyiaba is a former Director of Education who also served as a member of the Electoral Commission of Ghana from 2004-2010, co-organising and supervising the parliamentary and presidential elections of 2004 and 2008.
She is a torchbearer and advocate for the increased recognition and political participation of queen mothers in Ghana, and was instrumental in establishing the National Council for Women Traditional Leaders in 2001, serving as an executive member and National Coordinator of the council up to 2016.
Nana Eyiaba has also served on the Board of Directors of Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, PANAFEST, the Central Region Tourism Development Committee, the Environmental Protection Agency, the OLA College of Education, the Mental Health Authority and a host of second cycle institutions.
In 2017, she was selected as Vice-Chairperson of the Central Regional Peace Council Board.