My administration has constructed more roads than any other in Ghana's 4th Republic - Prez Akufo-Addo

Kweku Zurek Mar - 08 - 2023 , 12:56

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that his administration has built more roads than any other government in the history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

In his State of the Nation address delivered today Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo said the majority of monies borrowed by his administration had been put towards the construction of roads.

“Mr Speaker, I am proud of the amount of work that we have done, especially in the road sector. Roads constitute the largest number of questions asked in this House by Members of Parliament; a large amount of the monies we borrow are for road construction. Shall we dare stop constructing roads?," he said.

“Mr Speaker, I would like to state categorically that this Government has built more roads than any government in the history of the 4th Republic, and Mr. Speaker, the details of all these roads are attached in the annex to this message. I have done so because, last year, when I made a similar pronouncement, I was met with howls and gasps of incredulity from the Minority benches, and so I thought it’s appropriate, this time, to present it as an annex to the statement, which will be part of Hansard.”

Asides from the construction of roads, the President also spoke about other infrastructure and developmental projects that had been undertaken during his tenure.

He said his administration had implemented successfully a National Identification System with the Ghana card, constructed more railways than any other government in the Fourth Republic and also established the Zongo Development Fund to address the needs of Zongo and inner-city communities.

He also stressed that his administration had constructed more infrastructure in Zongo Communities than any other government in the Fourth Republic.