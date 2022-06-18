Motorway reopened to traffic

MOTORISTS and commuters on the Accra-Tema Motorway have heaved a sigh of relief following the reopening of the road to traffic yesterday morning, after the completion of repair works on the Lakplakpa Bridge on the road.
The rehabilitation works which were scheduled for completion on Monday, June 20, 2022, was completed four days ahead of schedule, leading to the early reopening of that portion of the road.
At about 5a.m. yesterday, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, was at the site to witness the reopening exercise which has brought much joy to motorists who had to endure two weeks of gridlock, including commuters who also had to spend between two and four hours in traffic every day on a trip that usually took between 20 to 30 minutes to complete.
Theft
Some motorists narrated how their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets were snatched from them by alleged miscreants on the stretch.
A commuter, Akosua Konadu Owusu, said she was yet to recover from the shock of having her laptop stolen from her car last Tuesday.
Another commuter who gave his name only as Tetteh, said he did not anticipate the risk when he rolled down his car windows. His mobile phone was stolen from the car at around 8:30p.m. while he was stuck in traffic.
A taxi driver, Peter Mensah, however, expressed joy over the completion of work and called on authorities to take a serious look at the maintenance of the motorway.
A trotro driver, Kingsley Amevor, who also said the closure of that portion of the road affected his sales, commended the Roads Ministry for ensuring the early completion of works.
Emergency work necessary
The minister said although the closure was regrettable, the emergency works were necessary to avoid the collapse of the bridge “which consequences could have been devastating”.
“I want to use the opportunity to commend the entire team of engineers who in spite of the heavy rainfall during the rehabilitation period, stood in the rain under very difficult circumstances to ensure the successful completion of works.
“We have learnt valuable lessons; we hope to do more sensitisation as we complete processes to commence work on the reconstruction of the entire 24-kilometre stretch from the Tema roundabout to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout of the motorway,” he said.