Mother, daughter arrested for selling ‘Wee Toffees’ in Tamale

A Mother and her daughter have been arrested by police in Tamale for allegedly producing and selling toffees suspected to be produced from cannabis.
The suspects; Aisha Tahiru, 45, and Amina Mutarla, 27, were arrested at Sakasaka, a suburb of Tamale by the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Northern Regional Police Command.Follow @Graphicgh
The suspects are said to have been selling the ‘Wee Toffees’ to pupils in various schools and a section of the general public in the Tamale metropolis.
Confirmation
The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga who confirmed the arrest to Graphic Online indicated that the suspects have been charged with possession of narcotics drugs, prohibited business relating to narcotic drugs and the supply of narcotic drugs.
He explained that the suspects were picked up while they were mixing the coconut toffee with substances suspected to be cannabis, adding that 400 pieces of the laced toffee were retrieved after a search was conducted at their shop and rooms.
He said the suspects would be arraigned before the court after investigations.
“When we were making the arrest, some school children who were passing said they have been buying the toffees and that it was their favorite but they never knew that it was produced with cannabis," he said.
"So, we are going to investigate to ascertain how they get the cannabis and other substances to produce the toffees” Supt. Ananga noted.
Advice
He believed that many people could be involved in the illicit trade, adding that investigations were ongoing to arrest the accomplices.
He, however, advised the public to be careful with the kind of locally made toffees they buy as some could be produced from illegal substances.