MOBA ‘83 donates GH¢1.4m towards school’s sports complex

Diana Mensah Oct - 19 - 2023 , 08:06

The 1983 Year Group of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has donated GH¢1.4 million to the association towards the construction of the Mfantsipim Sports Complex.

The event took place at Margins Group’s Head Office and was made possible through the dedicated efforts of two MOBA members, Moses K. Baiden Jr of the MOBA ’83 group and Alex Dadey of the MOBA ’79 group.

In attendance were distinguished MOBA members, including Capt. Paul Forjoe, President of MOBA, James Morgan, Executive Secretary, Isaac Andoh, Vice President of MOBA ’83, Ato Williams (’79), Frank Oye (‘83), and Ferdinand Aggrey-Fynn (‘83).

MOBA ‘83, a 2023 Speech Day year group, was entrusted with the responsibility of raising GH¢800,000 for the Mfantsipim Sports Complex, a project led by the Ebusuapanyin (MOBA President), Capt. Paul Forjoe.

Margins

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr., the CEO of Margins ID Group and a member of the '83 fundraising committee, was tasked to secure the necessary funds for the construction of the sports complex.

"Recognising the significance of the project, I approached the sub-committee of the board of Margins Group and appealed to them to allocate GH¢700,000 from their educational initiative under their Corporate Social Responsibility fund to support the project," Moses recounted, adding, "It was successful, and Margins Group, on behalf of MOBA '83, has graciously contributed GH¢700,000."

Understanding that more substantial contributions were necessary to reach the ambitious target of GH¢18 million set by the Ebusuapanyin, MOBA ’83, led by Moses Baiden, reached out to Alex Dadey of MOBA ‘79.

Both old boys share a strong bond with the school, and it was this connection that drove Alex to give an equal amount of GH¢700,000 to match Margins ID Group's donation.

Alex Apau Dadey, CEO of KGL, reminisced about his journey as a student-athlete at Mfantsipim and how the school groomed and nurtured his talent in sports.

“Mfantsipim is where I discovered my talent and passion for sports, and now, it's my turn to give back.

Our donation is not just financial; it's a way of expressing our gratitude to the school that shaped us.

We have come this far because of Mfantsipim,” he said.

MOBA

The collaboration between Moses and Alex was swift and fruitful, resulting in a combined donation of GH¢1.4 million, under MOBA ‘83.

Their dedication and generosity have set an inspiring example for MOBA members, demonstrating the power of alumni networks and shared commitment to the development of their beloved school.

The MOBA President, Capt. Paul Forjoe, expressed his gratitude for the substantial donation, emphasising the positive impact it would have on the school’s infrastructural development.

“In accepting this donation, I urge all old boys to emulate this excellent gesture as a sign of love and commitment to our school,” he added.

It will also serve as a valuable resource for the broader community, promoting health, wellness, and the spirit of togetherness.