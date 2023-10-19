GOIL PLC commissions 5 autogas stations

Beatrice Laryea Oct - 19 - 2023 , 08:14

GOIL PLC has inaugurated its modern autogas stations at five locations nationwide in line with the country’s energy transition pathway to net-zero status.

The stations will dispense LPG to vehicles while there is a centre for collection and exchange of filled cylinders.

The launch at the GOIL Burma Camp Service Station at Kpeshie in the Greater Accra Region also marked the simultaneous inauguration of four other sites, including the Cape Coast By-Pass in the Central Region and the Kentinkrono station, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The fifth station, Paco Gas, in Takoradi in the Western Region is still under construction.

The move by the state-owned enterprise is also in preparation of the full implementation of the government’s Cylinder Recirculation Module (CRM) policy, which aims to ensure that by 2030, half of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The construction of the stations was in partnership South Korea’s Yooju Engineering and Construction Limited.

Standards met

Speaking at the opening of the new gas stations in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GOIL PLC, Kwame Osei-Prempeh, said GOIL was at the forefront of meeting all the supply chain requirements set by the NPA.

He said the company had constructed two Cylinder Bottling Plants in Kumasi and Tema, in addition to the five modern autogas stations.

The CEO further explained that the sites were selected because they met the necessary criteria, including approval from the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, compliance with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) regulations, profitability and ensuring that customers in different areas had access to modern and safe gas facilities.

“The modern autogas stations are designed based on current construction procedures and international safety standards.

The technical experts used gas leakage detection alarms, loading arms, sprinkler systems, automated and emergency shut-off valves coupled with underground LPG storage tanks fitted with standard equipment,” Mr Osei-Prempeh stated.

“The modern autogas stations will reduce manual handling of the opening and closing of valves, which makes them a safer option for dispensing of LPG into vehicles in Ghana,” Mr Osei-Prempeh added.

Mr Osei-Prempeh said the facilities would further strengthen and widen the company’s portfolio and consolidate gains already made in the LPG business.

“As an indigenous company, GOIL will continue to do its business in the national interest and ensure that the interest and safety of our consumers always come first,” the GOIL CEO stated.

Net-zero policy

A Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, stated that the facilities represented a major achievement in the country's energy policy which was to adopt natural gas as a transition fuel for power generation and transportation.

The Dealer of the Burma Camp GOIL Service Station, Aretha Barkers Woode, expressed delight and thanked GOIL for using her station to inaugurate all the five Auto Gas Stations simultaneously and called on motorists and household consumers to make the station their first port of call.

At the ceremony were a Deputy Minister of Transport, Alhassan Tampuli, high-profile military officers, a former MD of GOIL, Patrick Akorli, Brand Ambassador of GOIL, Prof. Azumah Nelson, former GOIL board members, Faustina Nelson, Moses Asaga, the Chairman of the Oil Marketing Companies Association, Kwaku Agyeman Duah, Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, representatives of regulatory agencies and some GOIL dealers.