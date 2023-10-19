Court dismisses contempt case against K.T. Hammond in Gyake Quayson case

Justice Agbenorsi Oct - 19 - 2023 , 11:42

The High Court in Accra has thrown out a contempt case filed against the Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond who was accused of proclaiming that James Gyakye Quayson, will go to prison in a perjury case which is yet to be determined.

In a ruling Thursday (Oct 19), the court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, said lawyers for the applicant, failed to provide evidence to buttress their allegation.

It said the full compliment of what K.T. Hammond was reported to have said was not produced adding: “It was incumbent on the applicant to exhibit the full interview."

“Without the full complement of the interview, the court is deprived of the opportunity to know exactly what was said."

“The court cannot rely on the manifestly incomplete publication to rule on a man who denies the content of the publication,” Justice Yanzuh said.

Gyakye Quayson charges

Mr Quayson who is the Member of Parliament for Assin North is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

He is currently facing the court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh.

Contempt against K.T. Hammond

Mr Quayson filed a writ at the High Court citing K.T. Hammond for contempt.

That was after the applicant had claimed that K.T. Hammond in an interview with a Kumasi-based television station proclaimed that Gyakye Quayson will go to prison.

Lawyers of Mr Gyakye Quayson believed that the comments made by K.T. Hammond were highly prejudicial and violate Mr Gyakye Quayson’s right to a fair trial.

But that has been dismissed by the court for lack of evidence to warrant the court to commit K.T. Hammond to prison on contempt charges.