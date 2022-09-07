Miss Teen Tourism World, Calista Amoateng pays courtesy call on Chief of Staff

Tuesday, September 6, 2022, will forever remain fresh on the mind of Miss Teen Tourism World, Calista Meusique Amoateng when she went to the Jubilee House to meet with the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.
The visit was to introduce Calista to the Chief of Staff as the winner of Miss Teen Tourism World and also to thank the government for supporting her through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.
Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was excited and full of praises for Calista and said she was so impressed with Calista’s performance especially her final answer to the question on mothers, "Keep forging ahead because this is just the beginning, it is a stepping stone for you.
"There are a lot of greater things ahead of you so don’t let anyone intimidate you to feel less of yourself, looking at your confidence you have it all so just keep pushing to be the best at everything that you want to be," she stated.
Touching on tourism, the Chief of Staff said, "Most people do not see tourism as an avenue for any economy to boost but tourism is a very great avenue to boost the economy of every nation and I am happy that at your young age, you have been able to go and sell Ghana to the world.
"When I watched the replay of the final announcement I had goosebumps, it is so refreshing to stand on an international stage for them to say the winner is Miss Ghana, I am proud to be Ghanaian. I am so proud of you and can assure you that the government is committed to ensuring that you have a successful reign.
"We are excited about Ghana hosting the next edition and will ensure that Ghana is projected out there even more than you did," she said.
On her part, Calista thanked the government for the support given to her before and during the pageant. She also thanked the Chief of Staff for inviting her to her office to formally meet her.
She was elated with the reception given to her by the staff at the Jubilee House and she assured the Chief of Staff of her commitment to serve Ghana.
"I will take this responsibility of serving Ghana very seriously because I believe that the future lies in the hands of myself and my peers so as an ambassador I will ensure that I project Ghana very well so my peers will be all proud and show off Ghana. Wherever I go, I will ensure that I fly high the flag of Ghana.
Calista also talked about her project which is to eradicate poverty.
"I believe that if we are able to use tourism, talent and arts to capture the young ones, we will be able to eradicate poverty," she said.
Mrs Osei-Opare was equally excited about that and assured Calista of the government’s support to ensure that she has a very successful project.
Calista was accompanied by her mother, television host Mrs Stacy Amoateng.