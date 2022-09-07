Fish out individuals aiding Aisha Huang - Ken Ashigbey

Convener of the Media Coalition against Galamsey, Kenneth Ashigbey has called for a detailed probe to help fish out individuals who aided the “galamsey” queen, En 'Aisha' Huang to sneak into Ghana .
“Aisha Huang is not coming alone. There are very powerful people who will be aiding her to come, and it is important that we find out the people behind her“, Ashigbey stated in a radio interview with Citi FM on Tuesday.
En Huang, a Chinese national and popularly referred to as Aisha Huang was arrested in 2017 for engaging in illegal mining and deported in 2018.
She is said to have sneaked into Ghana after flying to neighbouring Togo.
Reacting to her arrest, Mr Ashigbey said the “powerful people” aiding her activities must be fished out and punished.
He said there are likely political and non-political figures who facilitated her return to the country after her deportation.
According to him, such persons are as complicit as the accused.
“In any endeavour of killing a serpent, if you don’t cut the head off, it will come back at you, so we need to [deal with this] at the root of it,” Mr. Ashigbey said.