Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinates safe evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan

Kweku Zurek Apr - 26 - 2023 , 05:27

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has successfully overseen the evacuation of 82 Ghanaian nationals from the Republic of Sudan, amid deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Many countries have been forced to evacuate their citizens due to avoidable casualties in the past week.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 23, the Ministry revealed it was collaborating with its Missions in Cairo, Addis Ababa, and the Honorary Consul in Khartoum to ensure a safe passage out of the conflict-ridden Sudan.

A follow-up statement released on April 25 stated that Ghanaian nationals in the troubled country had been transported to safety in Gedaref, Sudan, and were now awaiting transportation to the Ethiopian border town of Metema for onward repatriation.

Read the entire statement below;