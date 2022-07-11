Ministry lauds institution for contribution to STEM education

The Director of Pre-tertiary Education of the Ministry of Education, Richard Nana Awuah, has commended the management of Mother Care School International High in Accra for its efforts to train students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
He said the school’s initiatives were augmenting government’s efforts to train problem-solving graduates to lead Ghana in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
“To all teachers of the school, I celebrate you today for investing in the education of our children to better equip them to participate and compete in the fourth industrial revolution,” Mr Awuah said.
He made these remarks at the school’s 8th graduation ceremony and stem exhibition held in Accra.
The ceremony, which was on the theme: "Transitioning from Analog to Digital: The Role of STEM education", had four students moving on to the Advanced Subsidiary (AS) level.
The day was marked with poetry, spoken word recitals as well