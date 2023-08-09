Mamprusi: Floods cut off Walewale from Nalerigu [VIDEO]

Mohammed Fugu Aug - 09 - 2023 , 16:28

A downpour on Wednesday has caused havoc in the Mamprusi area of the North East Region.

Parts of West Mamprusi and East Mamprusi have been submerged following the rainfall which lasted for about four hours on Wednesday morning.

A number of houses, farmlands, livestock and valuable items have all been washed away by flood waters.

Some of the communities affected include, Gaagbini, Tinguri, Mimima, Kuruguduri, Walewale and Nalerigu townships.

Walewale, the West Mamprusi Municipal capital has been cut off from Nalerigu, the regional capital as a bridge at Gaagbini and a dam at Tinguri have been swept away by the floods, making the main road linking the two towns inaccessible.

The situation has rendered some residents in the affected communities homeless.

Passengers travelling from Walewale to Nalerigu and adjoining towns have also been left stranded.

As of 3:30 pm on Wednesday, Nalerigu remained inaccessible, while officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were in the area to assess the situation and rescue the victims.

Victims

Some of the victims who spoke Graphic Online said they had lost virtually their belongings, including foodstuffs to the floods.

The Assemblyman for the Nayorku Electoral Area, Seidu Jafaru described the incident as a perennial ritual, saying the area had been experiencing floods over the past years.

He, therefore, appealed for the construction of a bridge and improved drainage system in the area to ensure the free flow of water during downpour.

Assessment

Following the incident, the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria and the West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo visited the affected communities on Wednesday afternoon to assess the situation and commiserate with the victims.