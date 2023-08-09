VIDEO: 'No Pastor is rich, we all depend on church offerings' - Rev Obofour

GraphicOnline Aug - 09 - 2023 , 16:18

In a recent video that has sparked reactions, Reverend Kwaku Agyei Antwi, better known as Reverend Obofour, the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, has openly discussed the source of his wealth.

During a live broadcast, Reverend Obofour candidly disclosed that his, as well as the financial prosperity of other pastors is a result of offerings received from congregants.

He shared that the wealth he has amassed is derived from the contributions and donations made by members of his church.

Pointing to a shoe [deemed expensive] he was wearing, he emphasized that all those material things were as a result of financial offerings from congregants

Notably, he emphasized that the resources gathered from collections and earnings from church events are reinvested, underlining the acquisition of a new pair of shoes as an example, purchased with funds generated from church offerings.

In a clear and unequivocal statement, Reverend Obofour challenged the notion that any clergyman becomes wealthy independently.

He asserted that no religious leader can be inherently affluent but rather accrues prosperity through the financial contributions made by their followers.

According to his assertion, these offerings are channelled into various business ventures, ultimately leading to their financial success.

This revelation adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding the financial dynamics of religious leaders and the utilization of church contributions to facilitate their growth and influence.