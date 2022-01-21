Maiden Black African Festival launched

A Black History Festival, aimed at connecting people of African descent in the US to Ghana and the rest of Africa through trade and investment, has been launched.
The festival, which will be celebrated in the US and Ghana during this year's Black History Month from February 22 to 27, is also to boost tourism and other sectors of the economies of the African continent and the Diaspora.
Black History Month in the US is used to commemorate the achievements, the heritage and the history of the people of African origin in the US.
Festival
The festival, which will be marked with trade exhibitions and lectures — virtual and in-person in the US and Ghana, respectively — is being spearheaded by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Yali TV.
Other partner agencies are the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA).
Rationale
The Coordinator of Yali TV, Mr Stephen Selassie Asuo, explained at the launch of the festival in Accra last Wednesday that the introduction of the festival was to serve as a bridge between Ghana and other African countries and the US.
He said it would also help connect Africans to their roots, adding that “it is an opportunity for Africa to key into the opportunities of celebrating our own in the Diaspora”.
“It is going to expose trade, export and investment opportunities, as well as the celebration of our innovation,” Mr Asuo added.
The African Union Ambassador to the US, Ms Hilda Suka-Mafudze, who joined the launch via zoom, said it was relevant that Africans united to celebrate their history and accomplishment.
She said research by some biologists, scientists, archaeologists and geographers had shown that Africans descended from one ancestry.
She, therefore, urged all to recognise and support the history of Africa's forefathers, while calling on the younger generation to arm themselves with the accomplishments of African heroes and work towards contributing their quota to the accelerated development of the continent.
For his part, the Deputy CEO of the GIPC, Mr Martin Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, said the centre was pleased to be part of the initiative that sought to promote trade and investment, as well as strengthen ties among Ghana, the Diaspora and the rest of the continent.