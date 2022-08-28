Lion kills man who entered its enclosure at Accra Zoo

The Forestry Commission has confirmed that a man who reportedly jumped into the lion enclosure at the Accra Zoo Sunday afternoon and was attacked by a lion has been pronounced dead.
He died from injuries sustained and the body has been conveyed to the morgue.
The motive of the intruder is yet to be determined.
His lifeless body was discovered by guards at the zoo around midday.
A statement issued by the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey under whose jurisdiction the Accra Zoo falls said around 12pm on Sunday (August 28, 2022), officials of the Accra Zoo on a routine patrol, noticed a middle aged man (an intruder) had jumped the security fences and entered the lions enclosure of the Zoo.
The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure.
It said the Accra Zoo authorities successfully coaxed the lions into a secure hold and invited the Achimota Police to convey the body and commence investigations.
"We wish to confirm that the lion, the lioness and the two cubs remain secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo."
"Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo."
It added that the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benitor Owusu Bio and the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission John
Allotey visited the Zoo Sunday afternoon to ensure all facilities remain secure.
