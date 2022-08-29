Police investigate death of man allegedly killed by lion at Accra Zoo

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was allegedly attacked by one of the lions at the Accra Zoo.
The Police in a statement said it was collaborating with the management of the Accra Zoo and Forestry Commission to investigate the death.
The victim who is yet to be identified was found dead in the lion enclosure of the zoo yesterday, August 28 2022.
The statement said "After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.
"The police are working with the management of the zoo and the Forestry Commission to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident".
Intruder
The CEO of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey in an earlier statement said officials of the Accra Zoo on a routine patrol at noon yesterday, noticed a middle-aged man had jumped the security fences and entered the lions’ enclosure of the Zoo.
He added that the motive of the intruder is yet to be determined.
The statement further disclosed that the intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure and later died from his injuries.
The lion, lioness and two cubs remain secured in their enclosure at the zoo, the statement added.