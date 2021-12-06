Leverage IT to overcome challenges - CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of CITSYS Limited, Mr Henry Nyako, has urged businesses to use information technology (IT) to overcome challenges in the establishment of successful companies.
He said IT systems had become even more crucial in an evolving corporate landscape, noting that IT systems could help companies to adapt to contemporary work environments that combined localised and remote working methods.
In a release issued by the company, the CEO said CITSYS Limited was ready to empower African businesses to grow by developing and delivering cutting-edge technology-driven solutions for clients across sectors.
Products, solutions
CITSYS is known for collaborating with the world’s most trusted technology brands to provide software products and solutions to secure, support and scale similarly home-grown businesses in Ghana and across the sub-region.
“Since its inception, CITSYS has leveraged opportunities to create innovations in the IT sector, factoring in a keen awareness of customers’ need for dependable IT services delivered in record time towards maximising productivity and profit growth,” the release said.
At the core of CITSYS’ corporate mission is a commitment to consistently provide such reliable, transparent, innovative and trustworthy IT solutions to enable clients grow their businesses.
Whether for home, small businesses, enterprises or cloud services, CITSYS solutions and services directly benefit over 40,000 computer users, with ESET Endpoint Security, Microsoft 365, Azure, Mimecast, and Darktrace, among others, being widely used.
Experience
The company’s vast experience within the sector has been honed through its years of supporting businesses, with staff strengths of five to over 6,000, with enterprise security solutions and IT support.