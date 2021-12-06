Deputy Energy Minister receives award

A Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has been honoured with the Leadership in Government Policy and Advocacy award at the 8th Ghana Oil and Gas Awards held in Accra.
The award was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of Ghana’s oil and gas policies right from his time with Civil Society in 2010.
Dr. Amin was the National Oil Coordinator of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas, during which he led civil society engagements with the government and the Parliament of Ghana to enact the legislation that governs the oil and gas industry in Ghana. These legislations include the Petroleum Revenue Management Act 2011 and the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act 2016.
Dr Adam is the founder and Chief Executive of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP).
Accepting the award, Dr. Amin thanked the organizers of the awards for recognising what he termed “his modest contributions” to the sector.
“It is a pleasure to receive the honour in recognition of the contributions that I have made for the good of our country”, he said, adding “It has only been in furtherance of the interest of the people of Ghana and I share in this glory with my former colleagues and partners whom I worked with to achieve this; it was a collective effort.”
Dr. Amin gave an assurance that the Energy Ministry was working hard to reposition the oil and gas industry to withstand the financial and economic stress that would result from the push for global energy transition.
He advised the industry players to be smart and diversify their investments in the energy industry.
He expressed optimism that Ghana will continue to produce crude oil, but was mindful of the need to adopt carbon capture techniques among other measures to minimise carbon emissions.
Dr Adam said the establishment of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation in the Western Region under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo it seeks to diversify the use of crude oil into petrochemicals, an industry which is expected to account for a third of crude oil demand by 2030.