Lands Ministry to ensure prosecution of Benso Mines attackers

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Apr - 18 - 2023 , 07:40

THE Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) is collaborating with the security agencies to ensure the prosecution of culprits behind the attack on Benso Mines of the Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) in the Western Region.

The ministry will also work towards strengthening the existing relationship between foreign companies and host communities to ensure investor confidence in the country.

A Deputy Minister of the MLNR, George Mireku Duker, who disclosed this, was in the area to inspect the extent of damage.

He explained that his outfit was at the forefront of the issues because it was the facilitator in the operations of licensed mining companies in the country.

Incident

On March 16, 2023, some armed men set fire to vehicles that serve both the community and the employees of the mining company and parts of the administrative block of the GSWL at Benso.

Also destroyed were heavy duty trucks, pick-ups, ambulances and an excavator, including vehicles belonging to some private individuals.

Some employees also sustained injuries, as a result of which the company had to suspend its operations temporarily and a complaint lodged with the police.

The attack followed an exercise by security officers of the GSWL to drive away illegal miners who had encroached on one of the company’s mining pits at Benso.

Even though the illegal miners left the area, they later mobilised and went back to attack the security men of the company.

About 51 suspects who were arrested by the Tarkwa Police in connection with the disturbances have been remanded into prison custody for an additional two weeks to allow for further investigations.

Consolation

The deputy minister expressed sympathies to the workers, management and board of the company for the extensive damage to their properties.

“I believe such incidence must not in any way be encouraged.

We are here to comfort the management and workers of the GSWL, as well as those affected,” he added.

Mr Duker said so long as companies were duly licensed, the government would always create the enabling environment for them to operate.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, called for the strengthening of relations between industry players and their host communities.

He condemned the incident and said his outfit would put measures in place to forestall such disturbances in the future.

The Senior Manager of the Processing Department of the company, Owusu Achiaw, recounted the events leading to the incident.

Earlier, the Paramount Queen of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, Nana Afuaba Kunaadjoa II, had appealed to the security agencies to assist in flushing out illegal miners who she said had invaded communities in the area and were unleashing terror on them.