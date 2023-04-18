AkzoNobel top officials visit Ghana

Two top officials of AkzoNobel — South Africa, are in Ghana for a five-day working visit to become acquainted with the local paint industry.

The Export Development Manager, Henrique Da Costa, and the Africa and Exports Manager, Percy Kutumela, are embarking on a country familiarisation visit that will include making the rounds of the market and the Coral and Dulux distribution outlets of Coral Paints, which represents AkzoNobel in Ghana.

The itinerary of the vastly experienced industry professionals also includes a proposed discussion on marketing strategies to maintain the brand’s premium reputation and strengthen its relationship with the Ghanaian market.

They are also expected to exchange knowledge and experience with the management of Coral Paints to improve their customer service.

Mr Da Costa is visiting Ghana for the second time, while Mr Kutumela is visiting for the first time.

AkzoNobel has operations in more than 80 countries, with its Coral and Dulux paint brands having been on the worldwide market for decades.

Their products are considered premium quality in the paint industry.

Coral Paints Ghana is the pioneer and market leader in decorative premium-quality paints in the country.