La Mantse celebrates 30 years on the stool

BY: Graphic Online

The government has been urged to facilitate the establishment of a factory in the La Dadekotopon Municipality as promised under the 0ne-District-One-Factory project.

The La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, paramount chief of La, who made the call said, “the La township is patiently waiting for its share of the One District One Factory project to employ some of our youth”.

He said this during a media interaction at La on Thursday, to highlight this year’s La Homowo Durbar slated for Saturday.

The durbar, which will also mark the 30th anniversary of his installation as La Mantse is under the theme “Celebrating 30 years of relative peace and stability”.

It is to be graced by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.


The La Mantse commended the government for introducing the Free SHS Policy which had enabled children from under privileged homes access to secondary education and urged all La citizens to take advantage of the policy to help educate their wards to become competent in the country.

He enumerated a number of projects envisaged by the La Traditional Council to enhance the town’s development. He said as part of the 30 years anniversary Celebration, discussions are underway to bequeath the La State a befitting modernized “Library and Computer Lab Project” for the children’s education.

Nii Tettey Tsuru also announced plans to establish a teacher training college not far from heart of the township, and expressed the hope to receive further engagement with state officials and government functionaries to have this objective realized, even for our generation yet unborn.

He noted that the La Traditional Council Members had been able to realize some achievements; however modest they may seem. Prominent among such milestones are as follows: Municipal Status which has created a lot of job opportunities for the people and improved the socio-economic wellbeing of the citizenry and the attainment of the Paramountcy Status.

“Under our leadership, La Mansaamo Kpee was given a parcel of land where it has constructed its office premises, the La Community Clinic, and recently established Radio LATENU on the same parcel of land. “These combined efforts of the Traditional Rulers and La Mansaamo have also created a lot of employment, income and revenue generation for the state” he said.

Other traditional authorities who have ruled together with the mantse are Nii Yemoh Din II, La Akwashogtse and Nii Obodai Adai IV, La Mankalo.