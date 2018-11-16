La Mantse celebrates 30 years on the stool

The government has been urged to facilitate the establishment of a factory in the La Dadekotopon Municipality as promised under the 0ne-District-One-Factory project
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
He said this during a media interaction at La on Thursday, to highlight this year’s La Homowo Durbar slated for Saturday.
The durbar, which will also mark the 30th anniversary of his installation as La Mantse is under the theme “Celebrating 30 years of relative peace and stability”.
It is to be graced by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The La Mantse commended the government for introducing the Free SHS Policy which had enabled children from
He enumerated a number of projects envisaged by the La Traditional Council to enhance the town’s development. He said as part of the 30 years anniversary Celebration, discussions are underway to bequeath the La State a befitting modernized “Library and Computer Lab Project” for the children’s education.
Nii Tettey Tsuru also announced plans to establish a teacher training college not far from
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He noted that the La Traditional Council Members had been able to realize some achievements; however modest they may seem. Prominent among such milestones are as follows: Municipal Status which has created a lot of job opportunities for the people and improved the socio-economic wellbeing of the citizenry and the attainment of the Paramountcy Status.
“Under our leadership, La Mansaamo Kpee was given a parcel of land where it has constructed its office premises, the La Community Clinic, and recently established Radio
Other traditional authorities who have ruled together with the