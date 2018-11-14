GCGL organizes Diabetes Screening for staff

Graphic communication group limited in collaboration with Palb Pharmaceutical limited has organized a diabetes health screening for its staff members.
Wednesday being the world diabetes awareness day prompted the organization to organize diabetes screening for staff members in order to check their sugar level and range.
The screening took place on Friday 16, November 2018 at the GCGL mirror house starting with about 150 staff members.
The Event and Promotions Manager of GCGL, Mrs Abigail Hagan said over 200 staff members are expected to partake in the health exercise to ensure their fitness for working activities.
According to the Medical Communications Officer for Plap Pharmaceutical David Amoah Aumadu added that the company partner with GCGL because of the interest the company has in relation to the health of Ghanaians.
Palp Pharmaceutical is a company that distributes OneTouch Glucometer and strips in and across the country.
Analyzing the screening result, Mr David Amoah said about 95% of the GCGL staff are recorded within the normal range of 4.5 to 6.5 of their sugar level, and 5% with the maximum of 10.9.
Which imply that the diabetic status of staff members is under control if more measures as regular screening is putting in place.
As a result of regular sugar level checkup, the OneTouch Glucometer which has served Ghana over decades, providing accurate results for blood sugar level is providing the GCGL staff with this machine for regular testing at home.