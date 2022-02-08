Knowledge Innovations, Ghana Fintech and Payments Association to host webinar on FinTech Innovations in Africa

Knowledge Innovations, a leading tech consultancy firm in collaboration with the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association will on February 24, 2022, hold a webinar session on how FinTech are overcoming some key challenges and exciting predictions for the future.
The event, which will be held on the theme: “FinTech Innovations in Africa – Trends, Challenges and Future” will bring together key industry players in the FinTech sector to deliberate on key geographical market developments, key innovations, collaborations, major drivers, and growth trends.Follow @Graphicgh
Exceptional leaders in the African fledgling industry would speak at this landmark event providing rare insights into emerging trends in Africa’s Fintech ecosystem.
Billed to speak at the event include Noha Shaker, Founder of the Egyptian Fintech Association; Saqib Nazir, the Managing Director, Africa for Emergent Technology; Ali Hussein, Fintech and Digital Transformation Expert; Kwami Ahiabenu, II, Tech Innovations Expert; Martin Kwame Awagah, President of the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association; and Segun Adeyemi, Co-founder and CEO of Anchor.
The global financial technology (Fintech) market is growing rapidly and expected to reach a market valuation of approximately $324 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual rate of about 23.41% over the forecast period 2021-2026.
The Fintech space in Africa is mirroring this global trend and growing at extraordinary rates, with several exciting innovations, especially within the digital payment space, driven by mobile money accounting for some of this growth.
The event would be attended by a broad spectrum of FinTech companies and professionals worldwide; registration is available for free via https://www.knowledgeinnovations.com/fintechafrica/