Kimathi and Partners awards book grants to students with disabilities

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Jul - 14 - 2023 , 15:45

A leading law firm, Kimathi and Partners, has awarded 39 first-year students with disabilities at the University of Ghana (UG) with book grants.

The grant is expected to cover the students’ expenses for books and other reading materials throughout their four-year study period at the institution.

The gesture by the firm is also a renewal of commitment to help cater for the vulnerable and the needy as its corporate social responsibility.

Gesture

A Partner of Kimathi and Partners, Sefakor Kuenyehia, who led the presentation at a short ceremony at UG in Accra yesterday, said the initiative, which had been in existence since 2016, was part of the efforts the firm had made to positively impact the society.

He indicated that a society which did not take into consideration the needs of the vulnerable would not prosper or develop, hence it was important to actively address the needs of those individuals.

Mr Kuenyehia, however, commended the students for their admission to such a reputable institution as he encouraged them not to doubt their capabilities or look down upon themselves.

“ So, I urge you all to use this admission as a foundation to explore all the opportunities that come your way in order to contribute to development in your society and the country in general,” he advised.

Commitment

The Coordinator of the Centre for Disability Studies and Advocacy at UG, Dr Efua Agyire-Tettey, expressed appreciation to the firm for its benevolent act and stated that the centre had previously been awarding visually impaired students with grants.

However, that had taken a different turn as all level 100 students with disabilities were beneficiaries of the book grant which she said depicted a level of inclusion for the students in the high learning community.

The former Coordinator of the Office of Special Needs (OSSN) at UG, Professor Isaac Asante, said that with the grant given to the students, it was their responsibility to study and work hard to impact their society.

“So, with all the resources you have now, I will advise that you study and do well not to mind your disabilities because you have none”, he said.

He said that was because once they did accept that they had disabilities, it brought down their self-confidence which must not be.

Prof. Asante, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to interact with all fraternity as a way to boost their self-confidence and do better in their field of study in order to become impactful to themselves and society.