KETASCO, Mfantsipim, PRESEC reach #NSMQ2023 semis

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Oct - 18 - 2023 , 05:46

Mfantsipim School, two-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), yesterday beat Kumasi Senior High and Technical School (KSTS) and Yilo Krobo SHS to reach the semi-finals of this year’s competition.

Similarly, sevent-time winners, Presbyterian Boys SHS, triumphed in one of the quarter-finals events, beating Accra Academy and GSTS.

PRESEC won with 63 points, while Accra Academy and GSTS secured 58 and 31 points respectively.

Mfantsipim secured their ticket with a margin of three points after amassing 32 points, with Yilo Krobo SHS coming second with 29 points and KSTS placing third with 28 points.

Yilo Krobo, who were appearing for the first time at the quarter-finals stage and only making their second appearance at the national stage, won the first round and tied with the eventual winners at 19 points in the second round, before falling behind in the third round.

They gave the Kotokuraba boys, a run for their money and were closely on their heels up to the last round.

In the first qualifier, Keta Secondary Technical School (KETASCO) had a smooth sail through to the semi-finals, beating Tamale SHS and St Augustine’s College.

Ketasco polled 44 points as against 35 by TAMASCO and 32 by AUGUSCO.

In the first round, TAMASCO led by 20 points, followed by KETASCO, 19 and AUGUSCO 18.

In the second round, however, KETASCO took a leap with 27 points with TAMASCO on their heels with 22 points and AUGUSCO languishing at the bottom with 17 points.

It suffered some points deductions from the second round for getting some answers wrong.

The third round did not see much improvement in the standing of the schools as they kept the same position with AUGUSCO adding two more points, TAMASCO, three and KETASCO one point.

KETASCO went home with a cheque for GH¢1,000 from GOIL, the headline sponsor, for getting two of the riddles right, while AUGUSCO and TAMASCO both got GH¢500 each for getting a riddle right.