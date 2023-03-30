Kamala Harris announces $60m fund to address gender divide

Augustina Tawiah Mar - 30 - 2023 , 11:18

The Vice-President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris, has announced a $60-million global fund intended to address, among others, gender inequality and promote digital literacy.

The fund, known as the Women in the Digital Economy Fund, will be established by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Joe Biden Administration.

Ms Harris, who announced this when she addressed Ghanaian women leaders in entrepreneurship in Accra yesterday, said in addition, the Gates Foundation would invest $40 million towards the same drive.

"Beyond these, I am pleased to announce a series of other significant private sector commitments alongside the US government efforts.

In total, these investments represent more than $1 billion being dedicated to advance women’s economic participation across the African continent," she said.

Ms Harris, whose four-day visit to the country ended yesterday, explained that the investments she had announced spanned sources that were in the healthcare industry and the technology and financial services sectors and would help address predominantly three things, namely: help digitalise women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs, combat gender-based violence and provide access to capital, health care and education.

She pointed out that the focus was on both inclusion and leadership, explaining that the understanding was that women must have the opportunity and the access to all that was necessary to achieve their goals, desires and potential to also lead.

“So we believe the investments that I have outlined will help build a future where women are not just treated equally but are able to thrive; where women have the opportunity to lead and a future where there will be no barriers to the ability of women to participate in the economy, where women can enjoy freedom from violence and equal access to health care and education and where they can shatter every glass ceiling,” she said.

Ambassador’s Advisory Council

She said her discussions with the women leaders in entrepreneurship would only be the beginning, adding that going forward, the US Ambassador to Ghana would continue the conversation by establishing the Ambassador’s Advisory Council for women entrepreneurs.

With the advisory council, she explained, the Ambassador would create regular convenors of women entrepreneurs and those who supported women entrepreneurs across the country in a way that was designed to support, uplift and help them.

Who are the women leader entrepreneurs

Ms Harris said the work of the women ranged from health care to agriculture to retail and culinary arts.

She said the essence was for her to hear from them and hear their stories in order to uplift, collaborate with and partner them.

Present at the meeting, which was held at The Mix Design Hub, was the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer.

The entrepreneurs included Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, a US-trained board certified general and reconstructive surgeon who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the medical non-profit NGO Healing Hands Organisation, which brings US doctors and medical personnel to Ghana once a year for free surgical and medical mission.

The rest were Priscilla Akoto Bamfo, the Founder of Shepherd’s Mills, a rice milling and packaging company located in the Savelugu-Nanton District in the Northern Region; Fafape Ama Etsa Foe, CEO of E90 Ghana Limited, a leading mushroom producer; Joyce Gyebi, a culinary entrepreneur; Mawuse Gyisun, CEO and Co-Founder of Sommalife, a social enterprise that uses modern technology to create sustainable income and impact in rural communities, and Ruka Yaro De-Liman, CEO of Jamilullah Farm Enterprise.

The Mix Design Hub

The Founder of The Mix Design Hub, Binta Ata, created the space to appreciate, celebrate and support African design and innovation, especially by women.

