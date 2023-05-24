Justice Jones Dotse is acting Chief Justice following Justice Anin Yeboah's retirement

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson May - 24 - 2023 , 15:15

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, today officially retired from active service after 21 years as a judge, serving three years as the Head of the Judiciary.

Following his retirement, Justice Jones Dotse, the most senior Justice on the Supreme Court bench, has assumed the position of Acting Chief Justice.

This is in accordance with Article 144 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that when the office of Chief Justice is vacant or the Chief Justice, for any reason is unable to perform the functions of his office, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court shall act as the Chief Justice until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

Justice Dotse will be the acting Chief Justice until Parliament approves the nomination of Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the substantive Chief Justice.

Justice Torkornoo is scheduled to appear before the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 26, for vetting.

Justice Anin Yeboah Profile

Justice Anin Yeboah was born at Toase in the Ashanti Region in May 1953.

He attended Amaniampong Secondary School and Apam Secondary School and then moved to the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law, where he graduated in 1981.

He served as an Assistant State Attorney at the Attorney-General’s Office in Koforidua, where he was elected the Eastern Regional President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

He also served as a justice of the High Court between 2002 and 2003 and the Court of Appeal from 2003 to 2008, until his elevation to the Supreme Court by Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Justice Anin Yeboah was also the Chairman of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008 and rose to become a member of the Adjudicatory Chamber of FIFA.

In May 2017, he was appointed Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain and was also Chairman of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Justice Anin Yeboah was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Kufuor in June 2008.