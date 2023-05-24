Judicial staff on strike over salaries

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson May - 24 - 2023 , 14:30

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has declared an indefinite strike to drum home their demand for the government to review their salaries.

According to JUSAG, per the constitution, the salaries of staff of the judicial service has to be reviewed by the President, acting on the advice of the Judicial Council, and that by convention the said review is done every two years.

However, according to JUSAG, the President has failed to implement the recommendation by the Judicial Council on February 2023 for the salary review.

Announcing the strike in Accra today, the President of JUSAG, Samuel Afotey Otu, said all staff of Judicial Service, with the exception of Security officers, will not report to work from Thursday, May 25, 2023 unless the President heed to demands.