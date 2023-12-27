Judicial Service, OSP pledge to suppress corruption in all forms

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Dec - 27 - 2023 , 11:10

The Judicial Service of Ghana and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) have reiterated their commitment to fight against and repress corruption and corruption-related activities in all forms.

In a joint statement, the two bodies recalled their pledged to do this through collaborative enforcement of the law and continuous engagement, while upholding the rule of law and the provision of fair hearing to all stakeholders in the criminal justice system.

The statement said that the agencies’ commitment was out of concern about the seriousness of problems and threats posed by corruption and corruption-related activities to our development and democracy .

It also noted that their affirmation to always fight corruption was born out of the important roles of the Judiciary and the Office of the Special Prosecutor in combating corruption and corruption-related activities.

Below is a copy of the statement;