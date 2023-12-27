Apostle Michael Ntumy, former Pentecost Church chairman passes on at age 65

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Dec - 27 - 2023

Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, former Chairman of The Church of Pentecost (COP) has passed on.

He was 65 years old.

He died Wednesday, December 27, 2023 morning.

Apostle Ntumy was the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost from 1998 to 2008.

He was a native of Dadieso and left behind his wife Martha Ntumy and six children.

A message from The Church of Pentecost leadership to all members read:

"Cherished Heads Home Call I have been directed to inform you of the Home Call of our father and former Chairman, Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy. This sad event occurred early hours of today 27th December. 2023. Kindly bear the widow and the bereaved family up in prayer."

Apostle Michael Ntumy was a teacher in Yendi in the 1980s before, becoming a Deacon and Elder, before marrying his wife Martha at age 24.

He began full-time ministry at age 26 with The Church of Pentecost.

He was called to the office of an Apostle at age 33 and six years after, was elected the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost.

After serving for two terms (10 years), he handed over to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

He is known to have survived many challenges which including being held hostage in rebel territory during the Liberian Civil War in the 1990's.

He faced other attacks on his life ranging from physical assaults to poisoning and paralysis leading to his confinement to a wheelchair.

He served The Church of Pentecost in Liberia and Ivory Coast.

The General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi in a press release appeal fo"r the utmost respect for the privacy of the family as they endure this great loss."

Now when David had served God's purpose in his own generation, he fell asleep."- Acts 13:36a It is with deep sorrow that I announce the news of the passing of our beloved former Chairman, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy (Rtd). Apostle Dr. tumy peacefully went to be with the Lord in the early hours of today, 27th December, 2023. Apostle Dr. Ntumy was not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader. His commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to our church and community were significant. He left an indelible mark on everyone who had the good fortune of crossing paths with him. We are deeply indebted to him for his selfless service, leadership, and tireless dedication to spreading God's Word. During this challenging time, I humbly request your prayers for the widow and the bereaved family as they navigate through their grief. In the spirit of compassion and empathy, I kindly appeal for the utmost respect for the privacy of the family as they endure this great loss.

Signed: Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi

(General Secretary ,The Church of Pentecost)

