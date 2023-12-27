See mini jeep 'Aboboyaa' assembled by Ghana Armed Forces for barracks transportation

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 27 - 2023 , 13:20

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has outdoored a locally assembled mini Jeep to help make transportation easy within the barracks.

Warrant Officer Class One, Awal Mohammed, a driver with GAF, is credited with the assembling of the mini Jeep, which has been code named, GAMIJ (Ghana Army Mini Jeep).

The Jeep, which has low fuel consumption, selling at GH¢60,000 was outdoored during a West Africa Soldier's Socialization Activity (WASSA) in Accra.

It is a modification of the locally used tricycle, nick named “Aboboyaa”.

The authorities said each unit under the military command would be given one to run their errands.

The Jeep, code named GAMIJ (Ghana Army Mini Jeep) and driven by the manufacturer, was tested with Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the CDS, Nii Dzasetse of La, Major General Rtd Samuel Odotei, the guest speaker, among others on board.

credit: GNA