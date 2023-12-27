Law on harmful prophecies still in force - Police to pastors

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Dec - 27 - 2023 , 10:02

The Police has issued a reminder that the law on publication of false news was still in force, and has cautioned faith-based organisations to take note and desist from engaging in the numerous usual New Year eve's public prophesies.

The law forbids the public communication of evil prophecies, particularly of deaths and harm with the potential to lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The police in a statement dated December 27, 2023 said the law has protected the rights and freedoms of those who are normally affected by these prophecies, adding that it has also fostered a society free of needless panic, fear and alarm.

“The Police will like to remind the public that while we have the right to practice our faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution and democratic values, we want to reiterate that the enjoyment of these rights are subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest," the statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi said.

Attached below is a copy of the statement: