Information Ministry commemorates Client Service Week

The Ministry of Information has kick-started its annual International Client Service Week to appreciate its stakeholders, partners, service providers and clients for their loyalty and commitment.
The week-long event, which spans Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, 2022, is to celebrate customers and to interact with them to deepen relationships and identify ways of improving the ministry’s service experience in line with its vision of being government’s foremost communication outfit.
Drawing on a quote from renowned motivator, Ralph Marston, in her address at the opening ceremony at the ministry’s premises, a Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, said the celebrations provided the ministry with the opportunity to strengthen its relationship with clients.
Informing the public
“We at the Ministry of Information, after several months of partnering with you to regularly keep the country informed on the numerous policies and programmes rolled out by government to facilitate socio-economic development, see this period as another opportunity to celebrate your service and hard work,” she said.
She also used the opportunity to thank staff of the ministry for their support in making the ministry a client-friendly institution.
Client Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on daily basis.
It is celebrated annually during the first week of October.