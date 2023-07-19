Impacting communities: BOST will continue to invest in education — Antwi-Dadzie

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jul - 19 - 2023 , 07:03

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) will continue to roll out educational interventions to positively impact children in communities within its operational areas in the country.

This will include the award of scholarships to students to pursue various disciplines in engineering, as well as the distribution of various educational materials to children in public basic schools, to help improve their education.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Protocol Manager, BOST, Yaw Antwi-Dadzie, said this when he led a team from the company to donate 10,000 exercise books to public basic schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality last Monday.

The beneficiary schools were Tindonsobligo 31st December Kindergarten, Anglican Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Kalbeo-Tindonsobligo Kindergarten, Primary and JHS respectively.

Free distribution

He noted that already more than 50,000 exercise books had been distributed to pupils in public basic schools in northern Ghana, saying “this gesture formed part of a 100,000 exercise books donation project for pupils nationwide”.

Scholarship

Additionally, he mentioned that as part of the company’s CSR, a scholarship programme had been instituted, out of which 50 students were currently pursuing engineering related courses in the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

It involved a GH¢375,000 package a year for four years for all the students at a total cost of GH¢1.5 million.

He added that the company would focus on other areas such as health, infrastructural development and environmental support with an assurance that when BOST became more profitable, it would move into other areas.

The Manager in charge of Corporate Communications, BOST, Salifu Nat Acheampong, said the support was a mark of corporate citizenship to fulfil a pledge the company made to assist schools close to their operational areas.

Gratitude

The Headmistress of the Anglican JHS, Paulina Abem, thanked BOST for the support and said the pupils would now have books to use for some of the subjects, thereby reducing the burden on their parents.