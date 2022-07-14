Ho Expo 2022 launched

The media launch of Ho Expo 2022 has taken place with a renewed call for pragmatic steps to shift from the over reliance on agriculture as the mainstay livelihood activity to explore other economic areas for enhanced incomes and the reduction of poverty.
The trade fair, which is slated for August 29 – September 11 at the Ho Jubilee Park, is on the theme: “Positioning the oxygen city, Ho, for infrastructural development and tourism”. About 200 business operators in the municipality, other parts of the country and neighbouring Togo are expected to participate in the event, which is aimed at promoting growth, development and employment for the youth.
“The municipality has many tourism potentials that need to be developed and packaged to attract visitors,” the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Richard Bosson, said at the launch on Wednesday, June 29.
He said the unique location of Ho, friendly weather, flora and fauna, were vast resources for tourism development. Ho Expo 2022, the MCE said, would present local and international participants with the tourism opportunities to engender investments into the sector.
Real estate
Touching on real estate, Mr Bosson said various business groups had developed service plots for would-be developers in the area, creating bright prospects for employment.
However, he warned that shoddy work by artisans and delays in the execution of projects would no longer be tolerated by the assembly. The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is among the organisations supporting the fair.
The Volta and Oti Regional chairman of theGJA, Emmanuel Agbaxode, gave an assurancethat the GJA would always commit great zealand resources to support tourism developmentin the Ho municipality.