Ho accident: 10 reported dead

Alberto Mario Noretti Nov - 21 - 2023 , 18:21

At least 10 people perished when a mini-bus and a rubbish compactor collided at the foot of the Galenku Hill at Ho Bankoe on Tuesday.

The gory accident occurred at about 4pm when the mini-bus travelling from the Taviefe direction towards Ho ran into the heavy duty truck which was ascending the hill from the opposite direction.

Eye witnesses believed the mini-van, with registration number, GR 1645 W developed a brake failure while descending the hill, causing it to veer into the lane of the truck.

The impact was so great that truck got thrown off the road while the mini-van was compressed beyond description.

On the top of the mini-van were sheep and fowls, some of which also died in the accident.

It took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service about 30 minutes to pull out the driver of the truck who was trapped inside.

It was a horrifying scene as the dead were strewn on the road.

Among them were a mother and her baby daughter.

Many at scene broke down seeing the lifeless infant lying on her dead mother on the ground.

Personnel of the National Ambulance Service turned up to convey the dead and injured to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The incident has thrown the Volta Region capital into chaos.

The deceased and injured are yet to be identified.