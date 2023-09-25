GWCL shuts down treatment plant for repairs - 2 Million Accra, Tema customers affected

Nana Konadu Agyeman Sep - 25 - 2023 , 05:31

Water supply to the eastern part of Accra and Tema is expected to be interrupted following major rehabilitation works on the transmission pipeline from the Kpong Treatment Plant.

Nearly half of the population of the Greater Accra Region, about two million people, are expected to be affected by the five-day interruption from last night to next Thursday to enable engineers of the Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWCL) to replace about 60 metres of the 42-inch transmission pipeline from Kpong to Tema.

The company said the transmission line was weak and that resulted in high volumes of water and pressure in the pipeline.

The situation causes GWCL to lose a lot of water and revenue.

The Chief Manager in Charge of Public Relations and Communications of the company, Stanley Martey, told the Daily Graphic yesterday that the engineers started work last night and were expected to complete the job on Thursday.

He mentioned areas to be affected by the exercise to include Gbetsile, Afienya, Zenu, Prampram, Mataheko, Katamanso and Dawhenya.

Others are Sakumono, Batsonaa, Klagon, Tema, Adjei Kojo, Borteyman, Santeo and surrounding areas.

“The works involved in changing the pipeline is capital intensive, therefore, Management has resolved to change the weak portions of the line to reduce cost and to maintain the integrity of the transmission pipeline,” Mr Martey said.

He explained that the project was expected to be completed on schedule barring technical hitches or any unforeseen circumstances.

Mr Martey added that the repair works would also reduce the inconvenience of frequent interruption of supply to customers and ensure long-term reliability of water supply.

Background

In April 2021, the GWCL announced that the main 42-inch transmission pipeline was weak and broke down frequently, leading to loss of water and revenue.

The company is financing the works from its own resources, including engineers and expertise.

Pipelines were moulded and crafted at the GWCL workshop in Tema.

Alternative supply

On behalf of management of the company, the Chief Manager entreated customers in the affected areas to store enough water during the period in which the works would be carried out.

Mr Martey said the public and essential service providers such as hospitals and schools, could also reach the water company for enquiries and alternative supply.

While expressing regret for the inconvenience, “Management also assures customers that water supply will resume as soon as the works are completed”, he said.