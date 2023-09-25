Tang Palace Hotel explores avenues to boost tourism

Justice Agbenorsi Sep - 25 - 2023 , 05:29

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tang Palace Hotel, Tang Hong, has said the hotel is exploring avenues to expand its facility in a bid to help boost the hospitality industry.

He said said considering the country’s positive prospect coupled with the rich culture and hospitable nature of the Ghanaians, there was the need for hoteliers to come together to create more avenues to support the industry to thrive.

The CEO disclosed this when he addressed a gathering of the hotel’s clients and partners at a cocktail and dinner ceremony to mark the 8th anniversary of Tang Palace Hotel.

The ceremony featured a raffle draw to reward clients with prizes which included weekend stays among others.

Assurance

Mr Hong assured that aside from its future plans of expansion and exploring other avenues, the hotel would be mindful and responsible to green environment by placing sustainability at the core of its operation.

Tang Palace Hotel, he said embarked on this adventure with a vision to create an exceptional hospitality experience born out of passion, dedication and a commitment to excellence.

“Today we can proudly say we have not only achieved our goals but surpassed it the way we couldn’t have imagined.

Thanks to everyone who has been part of this journey, the exceptional team providing our Guests with exceptional service, our guests for their loyalty and our partners/suppliers for their support,” he said.

Journey

The General Manager, Sajid Ali Khan, said the hotel was glad to celebrate this incredible journey with staff, clients and partners after what he described as a challenging 8 years journey.

“Almost two to three years, COVID-19 interrupted our services but for the hard work of the entire staff and loyalty of our clients we are here today with a great success.

“Throughout this period, we have hosted several important guests like Heads of States and we are proud of winning many awards both locally and Internationally with the recent one at the just ended International Travel Awards held in Dubai where we emerged as the Facility with the best Chinese Cuisine — City Level in the Restaurant & Food industry,” he said.

While acknowledging the hotel’s role in job creation and service excellence, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kwasi Agyemang, said the authority was proud of the partnership with Tang Palace Hotel.