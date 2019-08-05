Gt. Accra fire capo pulled out

The immediate past Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Ebenezer Simpson, has been pulled out of office after 29 years of service.
The ceremony, organised at the Greater Accra Regional Office of the GNFS, marked DCFO Simpson's official retirement from the service.
It was done to honour him for his long service, dedication and commitment as a fire officer.
In attendance were senior and junior officers of the GNFS, well-wishers, friends and the family of DCFO Simpson.
Profile
DCFO Simpson was enlisted into the GNFS in 1990 after completing his cadet training at the Fire Academy and Training School.
He held a number of positions, including the Commandant of the Fire Academy and Training School, Regional Safety Officer of the GNFS in the Ashanti and Western regions and the Director of Safety of the GNFS.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
His last position in the service was the Regional Fire Commander of the Greater Accra Region from 2015 to 2019.
DCFO Simpson is praised highly for his role in the setting up of the Abelemkpe, Ministries and Kasapreko Fire Stations, all in the Greater Accra Region.
At the rather emotional ceremony, DCFO Simpson expressed gratitude to the GNFS for the opportunity to serve his nation.
He said hard work remained his major principle during his 29 years as a fire officer, and encouraged junior and senior officers to work hard to ensure the advancement of the service.
He advised them to desist from acts that would question the integrity of the service.
Farewell speech
The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mr Edwin Ekow Blankson, described DCFO Simpson as a friendly and affable individual whose commitment and dedication to the GNFS were worth emulating.
"DCFO Simpson, in his 29 years as a fire service officer, exhibited the very tenets of the GNFS which are based on gallantry, loyalty, tactfulness, sympathy and dexterity," he said.
Gifts and souvenirs were presented to DCFO Simpson by former colleagues and staff of the service as a gesture of appreciation.