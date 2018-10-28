Graphic tops with 15 GJA 2017 Awards

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
The award winners from the Graphic Comm Group Limited. PICTURES BY EMMANUEL ASAMOAH ADDAI
The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) continues to dominate the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards.

Maintaining its lead on the media landscape, Graphic emerged tops in the 2017 GJA Awards with a total of 15 awards.

Out of the total of 36 individual awardees from different media organisations, eleven journalists were from the GCGL different brands.

The Graphic Awards

News Reporting (Print) - Severious Kale-Dery (Daily Graphic)


Domestic Tourism (Print) - Charles Andoh (The Mirror)

Features (Print) - Rebecca Quaicoe-Duho (Daily Graphic)

Agriculture (Print) - Ama Amankwaah Baafi (Graphic Business)

Best Health Report (Print) - Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic)

Oil and Gas - Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Graphic Online)

Business Finance and Economic Reporting - Suleiman Mustapha (Graphic Business)

Mining (Print) - Gabriel Ahiabor (Daily Graphic)

Best Development Journalism - Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)

Best Transport and Road Safety - Severious Kale-Dery and Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)

Environment (Print) - Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)

Disability (Print) - Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (Daily Graphic)

Anti-Galamsey - Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)

Best Newspaper - Daily Graphic

Best Layout & Designed Newspaper - Daily Graphic

The Acting Managing Director, Mr Ransford Tetteh (3rd Right), Director Marketing, Mr Franklin Sowa (2nd Right), Acting Director Newspapers and Editor of Junior Graphic, Mrs Mavis Kitcher (5th right), Editor of The Mirror, Janet Quainoo (4th right) pose with the awardees. 

Agriculture (Print) - Ama Amankwaah Baafi (Graphic Business)

Features (Print) - Rebecca Quaicoe-Duho (Daily Graphic)

Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic) receiving his award from Efua Falconer of MTN. Timothy Ngnenbe received two awards. Best Development Journalism and Anti-Galamsey.

The Design Team with the Best Best Layout & Designed Newspaper - Daily Graphic award.

Acting Director Newspapers and Editor of Junior Graphic, Mrs Mavis Kitcher receiving the Best Newspaper award for Daily Graphic

Business Finance and Economic Reporting - Suleiman Mustapha (Daily Graphic)

Moses Kobla Dotse Aklorbortu receiving his honours in Oil and Gas.

Disability (Print) - Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (Daily Graphic)

Environment (Print) - Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)

Domestic Tourism (Print) - Charles Andoh (The Mirror)

Best Transport and Road Safety - Severious Kale-Dery and Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)

Other award winners

Multimedia (7 awards)
Features (Radio) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy FM) 
Human Rights (Child Protection - TV) - Ernest Manu (Joy Mews) 
Best Photojournalist - David Andoh (Myjoyonline)
Best Report in Health (TV) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News) 
Agriculture (Electronic) - Joseph Opoku Gakpo (Joy News)
Best Rural (Electronic) - Joojo Cobinnah (Joy News)
Anti Galamsey - Latif Iddrisu 

Despite Group (6 awards)

Sports Journalist (Radio) - Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Peace FM)
Best Radio Station - Peace FM
Best TV station - UTV
Best Health Report (Radio) - Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM) 
Domestic Tourism (TV) - UTV
Democracy and Peace Building - UTV

GNA (4 awards)
Best Crime and Court Reporting- Joyce Danso (GNA)
Best Digital Journalism - GNA 
Small and Medium Enterprises - Christian Akorli (GNA)
Sanitation and Hygiene - Caesar Abagali (GNA)

TV3 (4 awards)
Investigative Reporting - Stanley Nii Blewu (TV3)
News Reporting (Electronic) - Peter Quao Adator (TV3)
Education - Peter Quao Adator (TV3)
Environment (Electronic) - Portia Gabor (TV3)

GBC (3 awards)

Features (TV) - Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV)
Human Rights (Child Protection- Radio) - Rebecca Ekpe (GBC Radio)
Anti Galamsey - Joyce Gyekye

Daily Guide (3 awards)
Best HIV AIDS Reporter - Linda Tenya Ayettey (Daily Guide) 
Best Female Journalist - Jamila Akweley Okertchiri (Daily Guide)
Best Cartoonist - Akosua (Daily Guide)

EIB (3 awards)
Most Promising Journalist of the Year - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)
Best in Disability Reporting (Electronic) - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)
Best Development Journalism (Electronic) - Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (GhOne)

Omni Media - Citinewsroom (3 awards)
Journalist of the Year 2017 - Bernard Koku Avle (Citi FM)
Best Morning Show (Radio) - Citi FM Breakfast Show
Anti Galamsey - Kojo Agyemang 

Atinka (2awards)
Best Sports Reporter (TV) - Saddick Adams (Atinka TV)
Best Programme (TV - Akan) - Di Asa (Atinka TV)

Others
Maritime - Grace Nana Esi Boateng (Oman FM)
Human Rights (Print) - Samuel Adadi Akapule (Ghanaian Times)
Best Morning Show (TV) - Good Morning Ghana (Metro TV)
Best Rural Reporting (Print) - David Kodjo-Asinesi
Mining (Electronic) - Kwasi Anum
Best WASH [Water, Sanitation and Hygience] - Justice Adoboe (Xinhua News Agency)

Anti-Galamsey - Kojo Agyemang, Latif Iddrisu, Godwin Arthur, Stephen Kwaku Fosu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Joyce Gyekye

