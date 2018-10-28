Graphic tops with 15 GJA 2017 Awards

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) continues to dominate the Ghana Journalists Association (
GJA) awards .
Out of the total of 36 individual awardees from different media
The Graphic Awards
News Reporting (Print) -
Domestic Tourism (Print) - Charles Andoh (The Mirror)
Features (Print) - Rebecca Quaicoe-Duho (Daily Graphic)
Agriculture (Print) - Ama Amankwaah Baafi (Graphic Business)
Best Health Report (Print) - Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic)
Oil and Gas - Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Graphic Online)
Business Finance and Economic Reporting - Suleiman Mustapha (Graphic Business)
Mining (Print) - Gabriel Ahiabor (Daily Graphic)
Best Development Journalism - Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)
Best Transport and Road Safety -
Environment (Print) - Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)
Disability (Print) - Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (Daily Graphic)
Anti-Galamsey - Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)
Best Newspaper - Daily Graphic
Best Layout & Designed Newspaper - Daily Graphic
The Acting Managing Director,
Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic) receiving his award from Efua Falconer of MTN. Timothy Ngnenbe received two awards. Best Development Journalism and Anti-Galamsey.
The Design Team with the Best Best Layout & Designed Newspaper - Daily Graphic award.
Acting Director Newspapers and Editor of Junior Graphic,
Moses Kobla Dotse Aklorbortu receiving his
Other award winners
Multimedia (7 awards)
Features (Radio) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy FM)
Human Rights (Child Protection - TV) - Ernest Manu (Joy Mews)
Best Photojournalist - David Andoh (Myjoyonline)
Best Report in Health (TV) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News)
Agriculture (Electronic) - Joseph Opoku Gakpo (Joy News)
Best Rural (Electronic) - Joojo Cobinnah (Joy News)
Anti Galamsey - Latif Iddrisu
Despite Group (6 awards)
Sports Journalist (Radio) - Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Peace FM)
Best Radio Station - Peace FM
Best TV station - UTV
Best Health Report (Radio) - Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM)
Domestic Tourism (TV) - UTV
Democracy and Peace Building - UTV
GNA (4 awards)
Best Crime and Court Reporting- Joyce Danso (GNA)
Best Digital Journalism - GNA
Small and Medium Enterprises - Christian Akorli (GNA)
Sanitation and Hygiene - Caesar
TV3 (4 awards)
Investigative Reporting - Stanley Nii Blewu (TV3)
News Reporting (Electronic) - Peter Quao
Education - Peter Quao
Environment (Electronic) - Portia Gabor (TV3)
GBC (3 awards)
Features (TV) - Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV)
Human Rights (Child Protection- Radio) - Rebecca Ekpe (GBC Radio)
Anti Galamsey - Joyce Gyekye
Daily Guide (3 awards)
Best HIV AIDS Reporter - Linda Tenya Ayettey (Daily Guide)
Best Female Journalist - Jamila Akweley Okertchiri (Daily Guide)
Best Cartoonist - Akosua (Daily Guide)
EIB (3 awards)
Most Promising Journalist of the Year - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)
Best in Disability Reporting (Electronic) - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)
Best Development Journalism (Electronic) - Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (GhOne)
Omni Media - Citinewsroom (3 awards)
Journalist of the Year 2017 - Bernard Koku
Best Morning Show (Radio) - Citi FM Breakfast Show
Anti Galamsey - Kojo Agyemang
Atinka (2awards)
Best Sports Reporter (TV) - Saddick Adams (Atinka TV)
Best Programme (TV - Akan) - Di Asa (Atinka TV)
Others
Maritime - Grace Nana Esi Boateng (Oman FM)
Human Rights (Print) - Samuel Adadi Akapule (Ghanaian Times)
Best Morning Show (TV) - Good Morning Ghana (Metro TV)
Best Rural Reporting (Print) - David Kodjo-Asinesi
Mining (Electronic) - Kwasi Anum
Best WASH [Water, Sanitation and Hygience] - Justice
Anti-Galamsey - Kojo Agyemang, Latif Iddrisu, Godwin Arthur, Stephen Kwaku Fosu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Joyce Gyekye
