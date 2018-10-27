Citi FM's Bernard Avle is Journalist of the Year 2017

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Bernard Koku Avle, a Broadcast Journalist with a passion for telling the African story has been adjudged as the Ghana Journalist of the Year 2017.

Bernard Avle hosts one of the popular radio shows in Ghana, "The Citi Breakfast Show," on Accra based Citi FM.

He is also the Director of News Programming at Citi FM.

The 37-year old was presented with the 2017 PAV Journalist of the Year award at a ceremony organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday night.

He takes over from Peace FM's Kwami Sefa Kayi who won the award for the Year 2016.


This year’s awards event was on the theme: “State of Investigative journalism: Boundaries of privacy and borders of the public interest.”

As a talk show host, Bernard Avle is one of the faces of a new kind of broadcaster who combines a strong grasp of social, economic and political issues, with a lively and fun presenting style.

His background in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Warwick University provides a context that strengthens his grasp of the business and economic issues, while his role as Director of News Programming at Citi FM, provides an important reference point as a manager and team leader, directly overseeing the work of over 30 broadcast and online journalists.

Bernard is an ALIWA Fellow, an Edward R Murrow Fellow of Journalism and a Chevening Scholar.

His ALIWA project, iJourno Africa involves unearthing and training African journalists in using data journalism tools to effectively tell African stories.

2017 GJA Award Winners 

Journalist of the Year 2017 - Bernard Koku Avle (Citi FM)

Most Promising Journalist of the Year - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)

News Reporting (Print) - Severious Kale-Dery (Daily Graphic)

Best Sports Reporter (TV) - Saddick Adams (Atinka TV)

Features (Radio) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy FM) 

Features (TV) - Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV)

Investigative Reporting - Stanley Nii Blewu (TV3)

Maritime - Grace Nana Esi Boateng (Oman FM)

Education - Peter Quao Adator (TV3)

News Reporting (Electronic) - Peter Quao Adator (TV3)

Domestic Tourism (Print) - Charles Andoh (The Mirror)

Features (Print) - Rebecca Quaicoe-Duho (Daily Graphic)

Environment (Electronic) - Portia Gabor (TV3)

Human Rights (Print) - Samuel Adadi Akapule (Ghanaian Times)

Sports Journalist (Radio) - Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Peace FM)

Best Newspaper - Daily Graphic 

Best Radio Station - Peace FM

Human Rights (Child Protection - TV) - Ernest Manu (Joy Mews) 

Human Rights (Child Protection- Radio) - Rebecca Ekpe (GBC Radio)

Best TV station - UTV

Best Layout & Designed Newspaper - Daily Graphic 

Agriculture (Print) - Ama Amankwaah Baafi (Graphic Business)

Best Photojournalist - David Andoh (Myjoyonline)

Best Health Report (Radio) - Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM) 

Best Health Report (Print) - Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic)

Domestic Tourism (TV) - UTV

Oil and Gas - Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Daily Graphic)

Best Digital Journalism - GNA 

Small and Medium Enterprises - Christian Akorli (GNA)

Business Finance and Economic Reporting - Suleiman Mustapha (Daily Graphic) 

Best Morning Show (Radio) - Citi FM Breakfast Show

Best Morning Show (TV) - Good Morning Ghana (Metro TV)

Best Report in Health (TV) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News) 

Best Rural (Electronic) - Joojo Cobinnah (Joy News)

Best Rural Reporting (Print) - David Kodjo-Asinesi

Mining (Print) - Gabriel Ahiabor (Daily Graphic)

Mining (Electronic) - Kwasi Anum

Sanitation and Hygiene - Caesar Abagali (GNA)

Best WASH - Justice Adoboe (Xinhua News Agency)

Best Programme (TV - Akan) - Di Asa (Atinka TV)

Best Development Journalism - Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)

Best in Disability Reporting (Electronic) - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)

Best Development Journalism (Electronic) - Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (GhOne)

Best HIV AIDS Reporter - Linda Tenya Ayettey (Daily Guide) 

Best Transport and Road Safety - Severious Kale-Dery and Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)

Environment (Print) - Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)

Agriculture (Electronic) - Joseph Opoku Gakpo (Joy News)

Best Female Journalist - Jamila Akweley Okertchiri (Daily Guide)

Best Cartoonist - Akosua (Daily Guide)

Democracy and Peace Building - UTV

Best Crime and Court Reporting- Joyce Danso (GNA)

Disability (Print) - Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (Daily Graphic)

Anti-Galamsey - Kojo Agyemang, Latif Iddrisu, Godwin Arthur, Stephen Kwaku Fosu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Joyce Gyekye

Media houses

Apart from the journalists, some media houses were also awarded for showing excellence in their service delivery.

They are the GCGL, Metro TV, GTV, Citi FM, Hello FM, Obonu, GNA, Moonlight FM and Kekeli Radio.

The rest are Zaa FM, Radio Wa and the West End Radio.

Best Rural Radio Station

Ashanti- Hello FM

Greater Accra - Obonu 

Brong Ahafo - Moonlight Radio 

Eastern - Agoo FM

Western - West End Radio

Central - Radio Central 

Upper West - Radio Wa

Northern - Zaa FM

Volta - Kekeli

Upper East -

The awardees from the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) are Ms Rebecca Quaicoe Duho, Ms Ama Amankwaah Baafi, Mr Moses Dotse Aklorbortu, Mr Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah, Mr Timothy Ngnenbe, Mr Seth J. Bokpe and Mr Suleiman Mustapha.

The rest are Mr Charles Andoh, Mr Severious Kale-Dery, Mr Gabriel Ahiabor and Ms Doreen Hammond.

36 journalists

This year, 36 journalists out of 548 applications received by the Awards Committee were presented with awards in the various categories..

Honorary awards

The GJA also conferred honorary awards on some personalities who have contributed immensely to the growth of the media industry.

They are Mrs Barbara Gaisie, A.C. Ohene, Madam Faustina Nelson, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Mr Kwasi Twum and Commissioner of Police (COP), Dr George A. Dampare.

