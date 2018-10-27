Citi FM's Bernard Avle is Journalist of the Year 2017

Bernard Koku
Avle, a Broadcast Journalist with a passion for telling the African story has been adjudged as the Ghana Journalist of the Year 2017 .
He is also the Director of News Programming at Citi FM.
The 37-year old was presented with the 2017 PAV Journalist of the Year award at a ceremony
He takes over from Peace FM's Kwami Sefa Kayi who won the award for the Year 2016.
This year’s awards event was on the theme: “State of Investigative journalism: Boundaries of privacy and borders of the public interest.”
As a talk show host, Bernard Avle is one of the faces of a new kind of broadcaster who combines a strong grasp of social, economic and political issues, with a lively and fun presenting style.
His background in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Warwick University provides a context that strengthens his grasp of the business and economic issues, while his role as Director of News Programming at Citi FM, provides an important reference point as a manager and team leader, directly overseeing the work of over 30 broadcast and online journalists.
Bernard is an ALIWA Fellow, an Edward R Murrow Fellow of Journalism and a Chevening Scholar.
His ALIWA project,
Most Promising Journalist of the Year - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)
News Reporting (Print) -
Best Sports Reporter (TV) - Saddick Adams (Atinka TV)
Features (Radio) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy FM)
Features (TV) - Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV)
Investigative Reporting - Stanley Nii Blewu (TV3)
Maritime - Grace Nana Esi Boateng (Oman FM)
Education - Peter Quao
News Reporting (Electronic) - Peter Quao
Domestic Tourism (Print) - Charles Andoh (The Mirror)
Features (Print) - Rebecca Quaicoe-Duho (Daily Graphic)
Environment (Electronic) - Portia Gabor (TV3)
Human Rights (Print) - Samuel Adadi Akapule (Ghanaian Times)
Sports Journalist (Radio) - Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Peace FM)
Best Newspaper - Daily Graphic
Best Radio Station - Peace FM
Human Rights (Child Protection - TV) - Ernest Manu (Joy Mews)
Human Rights (Child Protection- Radio) - Rebecca Ekpe (GBC Radio)
Best TV station - UTV
Best Layout & Designed Newspaper - Daily Graphic
Agriculture (Print) - Ama Amankwaah Baafi (Graphic Business)
Best Photojournalist - David Andoh (Myjoyonline)
Best Health Report (Radio) - Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM)
Best Health Report (Print) - Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic)
Domestic Tourism (TV) - UTV
Oil and Gas - Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Daily Graphic)
Best Digital Journalism - GNA
Small and Medium Enterprises - Christian Akorli (GNA)
Business Finance and Economic Reporting - Suleiman Mustapha (Daily Graphic)
Best Morning Show (Radio) - Citi FM Breakfast Show
Best Morning Show (TV) - Good Morning Ghana (Metro TV)
Best Report in Health (TV) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News)
Best Rural (Electronic) - Joojo Cobinnah (Joy News)
Best Rural Reporting (Print) - David Kodjo-Asinesi
Mining (Print) - Gabriel Ahiabor (Daily Graphic)
Mining (Electronic) - Kwasi Anum
Sanitation and Hygiene - Caesar
Best WASH - Justice
Best Programme (TV - Akan) - Di Asa (Atinka TV)
Best Development Journalism - Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)
Best in Disability Reporting (Electronic) - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)
Best Development Journalism (Electronic) - Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (GhOne)
Best HIV AIDS Reporter - Linda Tenya Ayettey (Daily Guide)
Best Transport and Road Safety -
Environment (Print) - Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)
Agriculture (Electronic) - Joseph Opoku Gakpo (Joy News)
Best Female Journalist - Jamila Akweley Okertchiri (Daily Guide)
Best Cartoonist - Akosua (Daily Guide)
Democracy and Peace Building - UTV
Best Crime and Court Reporting- Joyce Danso (GNA)
Disability (Print) - Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (Daily Graphic)
Anti-Galamsey - Kojo Agyemang, Latif Iddrisu, Godwin Arthur, Stephen Kwaku Fosu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Joyce Gyekye
Media houses
Apart from the journalists, some media houses were also awarded for showing excellence in their service delivery.
They are the GCGL, Metro TV, GTV, Citi FM, Hello FM, Obonu, GNA, Moonlight FM
The rest are Zaa FM, Radio Wa
Best Rural Radio Station
Ashanti- Hello FM
Greater Accra - Obonu
Brong Ahafo - Moonlight Radio
Eastern - Agoo FM
Western - West End Radio
Central - Radio Central
Upper West - Radio Wa
Northern - Zaa FM
Volta - Kekeli
Upper East -
The awardees from the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) are
The rest are
36 journalists
This year, 36 journalists out of 548 applications received by the Awards Committee were presented with awards in the various categories
Honorary awards
The
They are
