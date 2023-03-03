GOKALS management calls on Graphic MD

Juliet Akyaa Safo Mar - 03 - 2023 , 08:18

The Management of GOKALS Group of Companies last Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ato Afful, to discuss ways to strengthen partnership for the mutual benefit of the two companies.

The meeting afforded both companies the opportunity to make known their services and also deliberate on the best way to deliver quality and reliable services to the public.

The management team from GOKALS Group of Companies included the Chairman of GOKALS Group of Companies, Lal Gokaldas, Director of the Group; Ashish Gokaldas, and the General Manager of the Group, Ayush Bhagchandani.

Partnership

Representing the GCGL team were the Director of Marketing and Sales, Franklin Sowa; the Director of Finance and Administration, Samuel Essel; the Resident Medical Doctor of the Graphic Clinic, Dr Jacqui Barnes; the Corporate Communications Manager, Emmanuel Arthur; the Director of Audit, Richard Osei Owusu Afriyie, and the Audit Manager, Attoh Fearon.

Mr Afful noted that it was critical for the GCGL to find partners that shared its values, ethics and principles, and worked with it to achieve the desired objectives.

“Graphic Clinic, for instance, is not the core of the mandate of the company, so it is critical for us to have partnership, such as with GOKALS, to deliver quality health services to the public,” he said.

He, however, commended the GOKALS management for its commitment and investment in the health and wealth of the country.

Prompt delivery

The Chairman of the GOKALS Group, Mr Gokaldas, narrated the journey of GOKALS as well as the services the company offers to the public.

He said plans to venture into the optical services industry in 2018 could not be realised since it was working on improving its technology.

Mr Gokaldas explained that the company, however, began operations in 2019, after acquiring cutting-edge technology to deliver quality, fast and reliable services to the public.

He said per its new technology, GOKALS could now deliver lenses within five hours.

“If you come to us around 9a.m. with a prescription, by 3 p.m. we can give you your lens,” he said.

He expressed the company’s commitment to work with the GCGL, adding that it was open for further discussions and negotiations on the best modalities of the partnership.

No charge

To buttress the Group Chairman’s point on their services, the Director of GOKALS, Mr Ashish Gokaldas, indicated that they did not charge for an eye test at GOKALS.

“We believe that eye tests should not be something that has to be paid for. What we charge is GH¢100 for prescription, that is, if you want to take it out,” he said.

Mr Essel, on the other hand, commended the management of GOKALS for adopting the latest technology to deliver reliable services to its clients.

He expressed the GCGL’s commitment to work with GOKALS and noted that the company was open for more conversation on how to deepen the partnership.

Mr Sowa, for his part, urged the company to subscribe onto Graphic Digital platforms, Graphic’s technology enhanced courier service and publishing services from G-PAK, a subsidiary of the GCGL.

“For our courier services, we go everywhere every day to deliver products, so we believe we can have some partnership in such areas,” he said.