Global Village Africa donates to Volta Region schools

Global Village Afrika (GVA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) with focus on educational development, youth engagement, health and sanitation, women empowerment, among others, has recently made donations to some schools in the Volta Region to help improve teaching and learning in those institutions.
The NGO, on separate occasions donated books entitled Learning Styles, Study Skills, Examination Techniques, Personal Development for the 21st Century, and Financial Intelligence for Financial Freedom to the Keta Business College (KETABUSCO) and Anlo Zion College (ZICO)
Education
The Headmaster of KETABUSCO, Mr E.G. Seake-Kwawu, who received the books for the school, expressed his appreciation to GVA for its kind gesture towards the school.
He said the organisation had made a number of donations to the school and urged the students to put the books into good use since they would help them in their academic performance and personal lives.
For his part, the Assistant Headmaster of ZICO, Mr Fredrick Awumee, told the students that the only way they could attract more donations and projects from GVA was to improve their WASSCE results.
In addition to expressing their gratitude, he asked the NGO to remember the school when members of the organisation were eventually implementing the Global Village Afrika Sustainable Energy Project which involved the provision of solar power to 50 disadvantaged high schools in the Volta Region in the next five years.
Books
The author of the books, Mr Joel Degue, who is also a motivational speaker, said teachers were trained in the methodology of teaching but no one teaches students in the methodology of learning.
“These books are meant to close this gap. I encourage you to develop an ardent habit of reading and take reading of books seriously because they will help in your academic endeavour and personal development”, he said.
GVA has also donated GHS2,000 to the Adrume M.A. Primary School in the Ketu South Municipality to be used to buy teachers' textbooks.
Some stakeholders and the chief of the town, Torgbui Awlimetenu III, and his elders, were present at the presentation ceremony.
The headteacher of the school, Mr David Yao Vorsah, thanked the NGO and promised that the money would help the school to do other things in addition to buying of the books.
The executive director of the GVA Mr Torney Eglu, for his part, said the organisation had a moral obligation to help develop education and urged students and the pupils to be serious with their studies so that the NGO could achieve its educational development goals.
Finally, Global Village Afrika in a collaboration with Rural Health Collaborative – Ghana, Safe Clinic Ltd. - Akatsi and Avevi CHPS Compound has combined resources and organised health screening for the people of Avevi and its environs in the Ketu North District. The screening covered BP, malaria test, HB level, blood glucose, cholesterol, uric acid and HIV.
Pre-test and post-test counselling was done by nurses from Sefe Clinic Ltd and Avevi CHPS Compound. Those who had issues with their health were referred for treatment and further professional advice. The health education and screening were preceded by an educative and heart-warming role play on malaria and its devastating effects by Kekeli Women’s Group of Akatsi.