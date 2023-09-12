GJA extends 27th awards submission deadline

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Sep - 12 - 2023 , 18:05

Below is the GJA statement

ACCRA, September 12, 2023 (GJA) – The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries for the 27th GJA Media Awards to Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 5pm.

Submission of entries for the awards was originally scheduled to close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, but the extension of deadline is intended to give opportunity to many more members to submit their entries.

The National Executive particularly encourages journalism and communication trainees in accredited training institutions to contest for the ‘Best Student-Journalist of the Year’ award by submitting their entries.

The awards are open for journalistic works done and published from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

This year, the GJA has introduced an online submission platform for entries, which is the first of its kind in the history of the annual flagship event of the Association.

Prospective entrants are requested to visit https://awards.gjaghana.org to submit their entries.

Entrants who may have difficulty in submitting their entries are advised to contact the General Secretary on 024 427 5167 for assistance.

Meanwhile, the National Executive is appealing to media and donor partners, as well as Corporate Ghana, to lend their support to the organization of the awards by donating generously towards that noble cause.



