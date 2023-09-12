2 injured in accident on Accra-Tema motorway after tyre burst

Jessica Abena Ahiakonu Sep - 12 - 2023 , 20:20

Two people were injured in a road accident on the Accra-Tema motorway on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The accident, which happened near Tema Community 18 tunnel at about 11:50 am involved a Toyota Vitz with registration number GT 1336-19 and a Rhino truck with registration number GX 566-16.

The impact of the collision caused the Rhino truck to skid off the road plunging into the drains near the tunnel.

Two people including a young boy who were travelling in the Rhino truck sustained injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Vitz however escaped unhurt.

Eyewitnesses told Graphic Online that the driver of the Toyota Vitz who was heading towards Tema reportedly lost control after a tyre burst.

The vehicle moved into the inner lane.

The Rhino car which was also heading towards Tema in an attempt to avoid running into the Toyota Vitz veered off towards the shoulders of the road but ended up hitting the Toyota Vitz.