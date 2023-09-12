IGP Dampare rebuts allegations of secret meetings with former President Mahama

GraphicOnline Sep - 12 - 2023 , 17:15

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, has vehemently refuted allegations suggesting that he holds clandestine meetings with former President John Dramani Mahama.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee investigating the leaked audio, Dr. Dampare underscored the duty of a police officer to serve the public, emphasizing that he is prepared to offer his services to Mr. Mahama, who, like any other Ghanaian citizen, falls within his purview.

Allegations had arisen from one of the officers involved in the leaked tape - Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex Mensah - claiming that covert discussions were taking place between Mr. Mahama and the Inspector General of Police.

Speaking on his second day before the ad-hoc committee probing the alleged plot to remove the IGP, COP Alex Mensah said he knew about this based on his intelligence. He did not say the sort of conversation the two have been having.

However, Dr. Dampare categorically stated during his appearance before the parliamentary committee, "I don’t visit former President John Dramani Mahama, and he doesn’t visit me. I’m a professional police officer, we are servants of the people, including the former president. Whoever is involved, as long as there is a police service to be provided, I have a constitutional duty and responsibility to get it done."

Furthermore, Dr. Dampare vehemently denied engaging in any clandestine activities with the former president, labelling such claims as entirely untrue. He asserted his unwavering commitment to performing his duties with impartiality, stating, "I’m a policeman who is not into politics. I’m not into politics, I’m a professional police officer, and I don’t do such things."

Addressing concerns over the appropriateness of interactions between an IGP and a former president, Dr. Dampare clarified, "The position of Inspector General of Police, and by extension, every police officer is to serve the good people of this country, of which the former president is one of those. And there’s nothing wrong with that."